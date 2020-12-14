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DR VERNON COLEMAN ON THE RICHIE ALLEN SHOW 14/12/2020
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97 views • December 14, 2020
MIRROR SOURCE: Credits to - GeeGeeTee: https://brandnewtube.com/@GeeGeeTee
The BBC says that modern diseases such as swine flu, SARS and ebola are caused by our having more contact with animals than used to be the case. Really? Too many false facts and sinister propaganda. Up to date discussion on the latest developments concerning the FAKE PANDEMIC,
The BBC says that modern diseases such as swine flu, SARS and ebola are caused by our having more contact with animals than used to be the case. Really? Too many false facts and sinister propaganda. Up to date discussion on the latest developments concerning the FAKE PANDEMIC,
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