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Death Of Freedom: Google And Big Tech Are Always Watching You - War Room Full Show
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27 views • September 10, 2019
The 1984 spy grid Infowars has been warning about is now public and it comes out that big tech, including Google, are inside your house and recording all the time. More developments in the Epstein saga show ties to major institutions like Harvard and MIT. Norm Pattis is in studio to discuss the lawsuit infowars is considering filing against Facebook and other big tech companies.
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