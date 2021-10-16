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BITCOIN ROUNDTABLE: ETFs!
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131 views • October 16, 2021
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux - who started helping people understand Bitcoin over 10 years ago - tells you why exchange traded fund are SO ESSENTIAL to the acceptable, spread and value of bitcoin!
NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE, DO NOT BUY OR SELL ANYTHING BASED ON THE INFORMATION IN THIS VIDEO, DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND MAKE YOUR OWN DECISIONS!
www.freedomain.com
NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE, DO NOT BUY OR SELL ANYTHING BASED ON THE INFORMATION IN THIS VIDEO, DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND MAKE YOUR OWN DECISIONS!
www.freedomain.com
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