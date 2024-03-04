🇷🇺🇺🇦 Work of Russian drone pilots from the 110th brigade of the 1st AK to destroy dugouts on the front line.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 work of drone pilots from the 110th brigade of the 1st AK to destroy dugouts on the front line.
Source @Intel Slava Z
Keywords
frontlinerussian dronesafu dugouts
