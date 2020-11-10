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NSA Whistleblower: “Glitch” That Gave Trump Votes to Biden “Intentional”
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52 views • November 10, 2020
“Well these things that they’re calling glitches in software, that are randomly only changing certain votes, they’re not glitches at all. Those are programmed into the software. It’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.
If there’s a problem in software, we call those bugs. If the bug is in the software, it does everything consistently, with everything, not just selectively picking things. If only certain things are selected, picked, and changed, that’s not a bug. That’s designed in the software. That’s intentional.”
Bill Binney
William Edward Binney is a former intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency and whistleblower. He retired on October 31, 2001, after more than 30 years with the agency.
If there’s a problem in software, we call those bugs. If the bug is in the software, it does everything consistently, with everything, not just selectively picking things. If only certain things are selected, picked, and changed, that’s not a bug. That’s designed in the software. That’s intentional.”
Bill Binney
William Edward Binney is a former intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency and whistleblower. He retired on October 31, 2001, after more than 30 years with the agency.
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