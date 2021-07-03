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FASTEST METHOD OF ROOTING PLANT CUTTINGS | DIY HYDROPONIC CLONER
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1716 views • July 03, 2021
SOURCE: GARDEN TIPS
Root stem cuttings in a week using this fastest method of rooting plant cuttings using hydroponics principle. This simple DIY hydroponic plant cloner really works and can grow plants 4 times faster. This can be applied to stem in plants or can be used in hydroponic farm at home to boost plant growth and yields.
In Today’s episode, we will build a simple cheap DIY 2-in-1 soil-less plant cloner device cum a simple yet effective hydroponic system to grow your plants or propagate your plant branch cuttings with a high success rate and the scientific reason behind this technique. This is really fast when compared to conventional method of growing a cutting in soil, which usually takes 4 to 6 weeks’ time. You won’t need a rooting hormone in this setup. We also show you some hacks to induce faster rooting in this episode and also discuss when to use various nutrient solutions of hydroponic farming. This method uses the nutrient film technique of hydroponics types.
This Hydroponic two in one plant cloner can be a very nice school project for kids and instil an interest in them in gardening.
First of all, you need at least a 20 litre or a 5 gallon plastic bucket with a lid. The cheapest solution to this is to use a 5 gallon empty paint bucket which is easily available from any junk store or perhaps from your store room. This is plastic waste recycling like how we recycle used plastic bottles in our videos.
CHAPTERS:
THINGS NEEDED FOR DIY HYDRPONIC SYSTEM: 0:45
HOW TO MAKE A PLANT CLONER: 1:31
FIXING THE HYDROPONIC PUMP: 3:53
RESULTS OF ROOTING: 5:31
RELATED VIDEOS:
DIY BUBBLER CLONER USING DEEP WATER CULTURE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAQt1...
ASPIRIN MIRACLES IN GARDENING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ogxm7...
DRIP IRRIGATION INSTALLATION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIZ3G...
100 USEFUL GARDENING HACKS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILDnp...
HOME MADE ROOTING HORMONES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzhTv...
ALL HYDROPONIC EPISODES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEEw_...
Root stem cuttings in a week using this fastest method of rooting plant cuttings using hydroponics principle. This simple DIY hydroponic plant cloner really works and can grow plants 4 times faster. This can be applied to stem in plants or can be used in hydroponic farm at home to boost plant growth and yields.
In Today’s episode, we will build a simple cheap DIY 2-in-1 soil-less plant cloner device cum a simple yet effective hydroponic system to grow your plants or propagate your plant branch cuttings with a high success rate and the scientific reason behind this technique. This is really fast when compared to conventional method of growing a cutting in soil, which usually takes 4 to 6 weeks’ time. You won’t need a rooting hormone in this setup. We also show you some hacks to induce faster rooting in this episode and also discuss when to use various nutrient solutions of hydroponic farming. This method uses the nutrient film technique of hydroponics types.
This Hydroponic two in one plant cloner can be a very nice school project for kids and instil an interest in them in gardening.
First of all, you need at least a 20 litre or a 5 gallon plastic bucket with a lid. The cheapest solution to this is to use a 5 gallon empty paint bucket which is easily available from any junk store or perhaps from your store room. This is plastic waste recycling like how we recycle used plastic bottles in our videos.
CHAPTERS:
THINGS NEEDED FOR DIY HYDRPONIC SYSTEM: 0:45
HOW TO MAKE A PLANT CLONER: 1:31
FIXING THE HYDROPONIC PUMP: 3:53
RESULTS OF ROOTING: 5:31
RELATED VIDEOS:
DIY BUBBLER CLONER USING DEEP WATER CULTURE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAQt1...
ASPIRIN MIRACLES IN GARDENING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ogxm7...
DRIP IRRIGATION INSTALLATION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIZ3G...
100 USEFUL GARDENING HACKS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILDnp...
HOME MADE ROOTING HORMONES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzhTv...
ALL HYDROPONIC EPISODES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEEw_...
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