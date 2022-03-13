Monsanto/Big Pharma & Pedos Spy for China & Sold US out from 1946 Operation Paperclip?

Up to 99% of the actual war criminals who mastered mass mind control, propagandizing entire nations, & that developed biological & microwave technology weapons to alter thought, genetics, & cause desired results as compelling suicide, switching preference for gender to be attracted to, losing motivation, binge eating, compliance, & inability to perform sexually. Medicating the human fight, or flight, response to then just wait your turn up the ramp to the slaughterhouse is all the reasons these "citizens" were allowed into all important sectors in US, private & public.Kids faces on milk cartons went somewhere. Some went to China. I am a vaccine experiment from about 1967, age 3, University of Chicago, IRB. They have been calling me to come in for "a survey". My Monsanto father talked about me being imprisoned when I was 15, or so, hardened, and then molded into a windup toy to end the 2nd Amendment, & US Constitution.My father allegedly was recruited into Monsanto and/or CIA program with MK-Ultra ROTC out of North Dakota State University. Heterosexual men were given copious amounts of LSD, tortured, & sodomized to become the money making arm of the Final Solution 2.0 by child, sex slaver, narcotics, selling high technology weapons, surveillance, spying, using Israeli intelligence software for identifying opposition, Saudi Intelligence for wet-work (such as 9-11), & China to store data.China first was getting teletype over phone lines. Record phone calls were transcribed into a massive Chinese mainframe database on Chinese soil. So, anyone can be blackmailed, bribed, experimented on, kidnapped in the middle of the night, altered by a special lot of mandatory vaccine tailored to the individual, terminated, put in a mental hospital or prison, made into a windup toy, & China is the original crypto type currency for international organized crime cartel payments for human, narcotic trafficking and bribing judges, officials, & for storing illegal profits worldwide.And here we are. All value has been off-shored. You are a crime victim. The Deep State doesn't want CRIME VICTIMS SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE & JUSTICE. If Vladimir Putin takes the bait, he will nuke the penniless victims of the Deep State in the US. Everyone knows that the Dead can't sue in courts. Israeli Intelligence run the B.A.R. Association & what passes as "Justice".The Intl Teachers Union are the gatekeepers in all branches of government, alphabet agencies. One person in Connecticut signs for all the mail for all 3 branches of government in Connecticut. So, do you have representation for your taxation. The UN/China/World Bankers/Corporate Organized Crime/Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, United Nations, Jeff Bezos, Blackrock, Vanguard etc own the intl union the mainstream media, Big Pharma, police, courts, all the land, all resources everything.They have stolen everything digitally. So you are asking criminals to govern you and give you something when you now have nothing. You are not worth their time, they have taken everything. The easiest & cheapest way to govern you is to kill you with slow acting poison,. You find out, it is too late. The poison is like rat poison the carrier lives longer than those who haven't taken poison directly but die more horrifically than those who have been directly injected by biological agents. I heard this plan many times from age 4, 1968 where drunk Monsanto Executives bragged about this, even with their Chinese Intelligence handlers at the parties, also drunk with power.The Missing Part of the 13th Amendment was ratified in Virginia so it means that it is in effect until revoked. It hasn't been revoked. So, every lawyer holding elected office needs to be removed ASAP. That included Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and about 2/3 of the US Senate and Congress critters.THIS IS THE TOOL TO REMOVE BIDEN, HARRIS, AND ALL LYING LAWYER SCUMBAGS FROM ELECTED OFFICE:All stated is to my best belief & knowledge.Steven G. Erickson, Chief Administrator of the US Constitution Party & YGAA (media, advertising, campaigns, promotions, fund raising, independent films)215 South Broadway Suite 217Salem, NH 03079 USA#BreakingNews #FinalSolution2 #Nuremburg2 #No46 #Restore45 #DeportLawyers