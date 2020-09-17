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PROPHECY UPDATE SEP 17, 2020 - ABRAHAM ACCORDS SIGNED AT WHITE HOUSE
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8 views • September 17, 2020
Historic ‘Abraham Accords’ between Israel, UAE and Bahrain signed at White House marking New era in Middle East …. New satellite photos show airstrikes on secret missile facility in Syria …. Iranian Proxies threaten missile attacks against Israel and the UAE …. Humanoid robot Pepper can now scan office workers' faces to check if they are wearing masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 ,,,, Biden threatens more violence if Trump reelected
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