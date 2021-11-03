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Mexico REJECTS JAB MANDATES! - What You Need To Know As Global TYRANNY RISES!
World Alternative Media
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8522 views • November 03, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan who recently interviewed a woman by the name of Claudia. Claudia was part of a protest in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against jab mandates. While there are no mandates for jabs in Mexico yet, every country in the world eventually will face such tyranny. Mexico however has been one of the most resistant countries in the world thus far.
Claudia calls out the global criminals and eugenicists during the Puerto Vallarta protest and breaks down what she believes is happening. She's bang on.
After we play the clip of Claudia, we talk with Dan about living in Puerto Vallarta and why it is one of the most free places in the world to be right now. If you've been wondering about moving to Mexico and where to go, this video will surely help a lot!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencemexicovaccinenwoconspiracymandatevoluntaryismjabcoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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