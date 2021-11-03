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Mexico REJECTS JAB MANDATES! - What You Need To Know As Global TYRANNY RISES!
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8522 views • November 03, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan who recently interviewed a woman by the name of Claudia. Claudia was part of a protest in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against jab mandates. While there are no mandates for jabs in Mexico yet, every country in the world eventually will face such tyranny. Mexico however has been one of the most resistant countries in the world thus far.
Claudia calls out the global criminals and eugenicists during the Puerto Vallarta protest and breaks down what she believes is happening. She's bang on.
After we play the clip of Claudia, we talk with Dan about living in Puerto Vallarta and why it is one of the most free places in the world to be right now. If you've been wondering about moving to Mexico and where to go, this video will surely help a lot!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan who recently interviewed a woman by the name of Claudia. Claudia was part of a protest in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against jab mandates. While there are no mandates for jabs in Mexico yet, every country in the world eventually will face such tyranny. Mexico however has been one of the most resistant countries in the world thus far.
Claudia calls out the global criminals and eugenicists during the Puerto Vallarta protest and breaks down what she believes is happening. She's bang on.
After we play the clip of Claudia, we talk with Dan about living in Puerto Vallarta and why it is one of the most free places in the world to be right now. If you've been wondering about moving to Mexico and where to go, this video will surely help a lot!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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