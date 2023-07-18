Kid Entrepreneur Shares Four Fundamentals of Starting a Successful Business - Ryland Dixon

Ryland Dixon was just ten years old when he launched his first business during the Covid lockdown. Bible Builds is an interactive online program, where eager Lego enthusiasts of all ages are challenged each week to build scenes that coordinate with different Bible stories. Ryland said he took his love for Lego building and combined it with the Bible. Ryland covers the four fundamentals of operating a successful business: find your people, identify a problem, offer a solution, and be prepared to put in the work. Discover how Ryland’s parents encouraged his entrepreneurial spirit and learn more about Ryland’s newest subscription-based venture for young enthusiasts entitled the Kid Business Club.
TAKEAWAYS
The Kid Business Club offers users a monthly membership to access the secrets of creating a profitable online business
With Bible Builds, kids study different scripture each week and then submit their coordinating Lego builds to compete for prizes
Starting a business as a kid is a safe and effective way to learn the ins and outs of entrepreneurship with a parental safety net
The four key fundamentals when starting a business are: find your people, identify a problem, provide a solution, and do the work
