CONFIRMED! THE ABSOLUTE SCIENCE BEHIND MASKS AND THE PROOF THAT THEY DON’T WORK WITH DENIS RANCOUR..

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Wearing a mask may soon be mandatory depending on where you live and this is causing a debate about whether or not masks are actually effective when it comes to protecting your health during a pandemic. Multiple studies have now concluded that masks are not only ineffective but they in fact offer a disadvantage to those who choose to wear them. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Denis Rancourt a PHD and former professor of physics at the University of Ottawa about a paper he wrote titled “Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy” to discuss the science behind masks, why they don’t work and how society should handle this highly contentious issue moving forward.
Sources:
http://ocla.ca/ocla-letter-who/
http://ocla.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-06-21-Letter-OCLA-to-WHO-DG.pdf
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-
cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_
https://www.rcreader.com/sites/default/files/Denis%20G.%20Rancourt%20PhD%20April%202020%20%22Masks%20Don%27t%20Work%3A%20A%20review%20of%20science%20relevant%20to%20COVID-19%20social%20policy%22.pdf
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