Pandemic Of Injections & Sudden Deaths Constant Boosters, Cancer Rates Predicted To Surge 50%

Stew Peters Show.





Australia wants their country to have Physical AND Mental illness reign over their people. Maria Zeee brings breaking news from Australia, where citizens are now being forced to take annual COVID clot shots & expose themselves to pedophile drag shows.





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