MAGIC MEADOW MUSIC ALBUM by Huckleberry

"Magic Meadow Music" is an original album about living in harmony with Nature. I spent two years recording nature sounds in secluded settings in Idaho, Washington and Oregon with binaural recording which requires unique recording equipment to reproduce true stereo sound as the human ear hears it. If you listen with quality headphones the nature sounds feel like you are really there.

Many musicians contributed to the production of "Magic Meadow Music" including a nine-piece string section, four French horns, flutes, oboe, recorders, piano, percussion, electric and acoustic bass, harmonica, choir, gong and four-string banjo along with many singing birds, croaking frogs, chirping crickets, chattering squirrels and bugling elk.

My originals vary widely in musical styles. I write my music in multiple genres. My songs include elements of rock, mellow orchestrations, bluegrass, folk, easy listening and a touch of country.

(c) 1980 Originals by Huckleberry

(c) 2017 Album Cover

Use of music and album cover only by permission.

Please contact Sonic Bloom Publishing for permission, questions or comments.

[email protected]



