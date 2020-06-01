The Best Enemies Money Can Buy: An Interview with Prof. Antony C. Sutton. ( US support to USSR )

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Mirrored from: LibertyInOurTime YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTDvLmEBESY
In the 2009 reprint of America's Secret Establishment, Kris Millegan had the following to say about the death of professor Sutton: "Antony Sutton was a giant among men. His integrity cost him dearly: his vocation, his income, his family ... maybe even his life. [...] Tony had collapsed to his kitchen floor early one morning. All the coroner would tell me was 'natural causes'. I asked his partner for many years what happened; she said she didn't know, she was sleeping. The only thing strange was that some folks had moved into the apartment upstairs a few weeks before, and then moved out right after Tony's passing."
More Info:
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Antony_Sutton
http://antonysutton.com/