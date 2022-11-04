Dr Peter McCullough | Board Decertification for telling the Truth About COVID-19 Immunity & Vaccines

Board decertification for political reasons and not based on defects in clinical care or board score(s) performance is a dangerous precedent to be set by ABIM. All doctors, nurses, and other health professionals should stand up now because this wave of totalitarianism is coming their way! No medical or state board has a role in the public discourse and government response to a novel pandemic. All opinions and data analyses should be valued. # courageousdiscourse
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ - Physician, author, news commentator, pandemic response, civil liberties, and path forward.https://t.me/PeterMcCulloughMD/2291
