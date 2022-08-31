Aaron Rodgers Tells Joe Rogan How the NFL Sent a "Stooge" to Threaten Players if They Did not Get the Covid Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f4zb3ff
08/28/2022 Aaron Rodgers, the famous NFL player told Joe Rogan: NFL had sent Stooge to threaten players into taking the Covid Vaccine. They implement zero exemptions, ignoring personal health issues, rejecting religious exemptions, PEG exceptions, etc. But in the end, Rodgers was infected by a fully vaxxed guy