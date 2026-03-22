It is reported that Spanish soldiers participating in the NATO mission in Iraq have left the country and are returning to it via Turkey. This is allegedly due to the fact that Spain is scaling back its already not very large presence in the Middle East.

Adding:

Senior Iranian official to Al Mayadeen:

A senior Iranian official in an interview with Al Mayadeen network:

— Iran's ongoing attacks within the framework of defending the country are part of a plan prepared months ago.

— Iran is implementing this plan step by step with great strategic patience.

— After destroying the enemy's air defense infrastructure, Iran now has full control over the enemy's sky. With this achieved military control, Iran sees no prospect for an immediate ceasefire.

— Iran intends to continue the policy of punishing the aggressor to deliver a historic lesson to the aggressions of the US and Israel as well as to Trump."









@Slavyangrad