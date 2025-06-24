© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zohran Mamdani on US-Iran Conflict: Progressive Voice Shakes Up NYC Mayoral Race
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has emerged as a bold progressive voice amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. Mamdani condemns the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites as unconstitutional and calls for peace over endless wars. His stance sharply contrasts with rival Andrew Cuomo’s approach, highlighting deep divisions in the mayoral race. Watch to learn how Mamdani’s views on foreign policy and social justice are reshaping NYC politics in 2025.
