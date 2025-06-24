BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zohran Mamdani on US-Iran Conflict: Progressive Voice Shakes Up NYC Mayoral Race
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
29 views • 19 hours ago

Zohran Mamdani on US-Iran Conflict: Progressive Voice Shakes Up NYC Mayoral Race

http://newsplusglobe.com/

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has emerged as a bold progressive voice amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. Mamdani condemns the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites as unconstitutional and calls for peace over endless wars. His stance sharply contrasts with rival Andrew Cuomo’s approach, highlighting deep divisions in the mayoral race. Watch to learn how Mamdani’s views on foreign policy and social justice are reshaping NYC politics in 2025.

#ZohranMamdani #NYCMayor2025 #USIranConflict #ProgressivePolitics #DemocraticSocialist #NYCPolitics #EndWars #PeaceNotWar #TrumpPolicy #AndrewCuomo #PoliticalDebate

us iran conflictdemocratic socialistandrew cuomoanti-war movementtrump foreign policyzohran mamdaninyc mayor race 2025nyc politicsiran nuclear sites bombingprogressive candidatesnew york mayoral primarypeace activismpolitical debate nyc
