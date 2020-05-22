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Bro Dave Ch. #14 ISIS and the Popular Antichrist! - Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
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6 views • May 22, 2020
Is ISIS the Beast or the Antichrist? In this video, Brother Dave explores one of the main characteristics of the Antichrist in Bible prophecy that often gets overlooked when trying to identify him. This video is also a commentary on chapter 14 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors. Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj Read a chapter of Armageddon For Beginners on this topic: http://goo.gl/wS0DTj *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** #EndTimeSurvivors #ISIS #AntiChrist #ISISandBibleProphecy #Signsofthetimes
*** #EndTimeSurvivors #ISIS #AntiChrist #ISISandBibleProphecy #Signsofthetimes
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