A discussion on lies...

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They discuss where we are with the pandemic. All seems to be under control and most countries have eased their regulations, but on the other hand mandates relating to the vaccines seem to be intensifying. What does the official reports relating to the vaccines tell us? What can we expect in the future when it comes to mandates and lockdowns?