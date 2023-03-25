Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Los Angeles Armed Robbery Gets Green Light from California Leftists
85 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

Los Angeles and California is turning into a cesspool hell scape of crime, as anti-crime laws on the books are watered down, suspects given no bail, and promptly released from prison.It is antithetical to Rudy Giuliani, who solved New York City's crime problem, with tough on crime laws and the broken windows theory. This will continue until you vote the leftist Democrats from office and give back power to the police and the citizens to protect the public and themselves.

#losangeles #california #crime #democrats


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
californiademocratsleftistcalifornia politicslos angelesus politicsarmed robberydefund the policecesspoolla mayorsoft on crimecalifornia crimelos angeles crimelos angeles armed robberyincreasing crimehell scapecalifornia downward spiral

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket