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White House Guard Station Set on Fire - Trump in Underground Bunker Hiding
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98 views • June 01, 2020
White House Guard Shak set on fire and Trump went to his underground bunker. These are paid Riot Provocateurs to usher in Martial Law. They are not our own people doing these things...there is a dark agenda at play. Follow the money trail.
https://twitter.com/thetruther3
https://twitter.com/thetruther3
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