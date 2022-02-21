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You And I Really ONLY Have Two Choices In This World
Think About It
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704 views • February 21, 2022
The world is being offered what God has already provided, but the world has conditions for an artificial life that is NOT freedom or peace or real life at all.

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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