EMF - EMR The Invisible Threat!!! How to Shield Yourself and Repair DNA

EMF - EMR - Electro Magnetic Radiation - Protection and Tips for Repairing DNA

Dr. Mike Van Thielen discusses the EMF / EMR electro magnetic radiation threat and how to protect yourself and repair your DNA in his book "EMR The Invisible Threat". Use the links below to find more information. Order Anti Aging Bed Cover and Save Money and Get Free Shipping

The grounding bed cover that provides electrons, FAR infrared and prevents EMF from being absorbed into the body. Get the small portable grounding pads - towels for use around the home, desk, pillow and stay grounded and pull EMF radiation out of the body at the link below. "Bioshield Stations" Order a set or individually and SAVE money and get free shipping on the link below. Great value and pricing!!

https://antiagingbed.com/discount/drmikevt?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fanti-aging-bed-cover%3Fafmc%3D1c5



Purchase Dr. Mike Van Thielen's Books including "EMR The Invisible Threat" as featured in the video

https://tinyurl.com/Dr-Van-Thielen-Books-on-Amazon



Sign up for Dr. Mike Van Thielen's Phone App and Learn more at his website https://biohackingunlimited.com

Contact Dr. Mike Van Thielen below at: [email protected]

Dr. Mike Van Thielen, PT, AP, OMD, PhD CEO Genomics Executive Director, Emerge HealthCare International Keynote Speaker & Author PhD. Holistic Nutrition & Biohacker Entrepreneur & Philanthropist World Record Holder (swimming)

www.genetictestingnow.com www.mikevanthielen.com or MVTonline.com www.drmikepodcast.com www.emergehealthcare.com IG DrMike_health4life IG genomicsig FB @DrMikeInspires