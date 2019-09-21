How To Use Baking Soda For Your Garden Plants.



Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate is a great ingredient for your garden.

It is an inexpensive and non toxic agent, That can be used as a the pesticide, fertilizer or fungicide in your garden.

Here are some great uses for baking soda for garden you can try:



1. Make a fungicide:

Sometimes plants can be affected by fungal infections. You can treat them naturally with baking soda.



2. Prevent weeds:

Weeds are a big problem in the garden. It is hard to get rid of them. The baking soda is effective to reduce small weeds.



3. Use baking soda as a Pesticide:

Use baking soda to reduce various types insects from your garden.

Mix one teaspoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon cup of mustard oil, add one cup of water in it, Mix all the ingredients well. Then spray it on the infected plants.



4. Make your tomatoes sweeter.

You can sweeten your tomatoes using baking soda. Simply sprinkle baking soda onto the soil of your garden.



5. Prevent powdery mildew:

Mix a gallon of water with one tbsp of baking soda. Add 1 tbsp of vegetable oil and 1 tbsp of dish liquid washing detergent in it. Then spray the mixture on the plants once a week.



6. Encourage plants to bloom:

Mix one tbsp of baking soda with 2 quarts of water.

Apply this water to flowering plants of your garden to encourage blooming.



7. Keep the smell of compost away:

Use a small amount of baking soda to keep the smell of compost away.