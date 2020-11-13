© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/13/20 #MagaMillionMarch SEYDEL Server, SoundBeamer, Work-from-home-tax #Stopthesteal
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • November 14, 2020
You Are Free TV
91.9K subscribers
11/13/2020: Massive MAGA March in DC tomorrow! Meanwhile, Seydel servers seized in Germany to do with Election tampering in USA and Deutsche Bank calling for work at home daily tax!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Please see the real way the Election will be called:
Https://www.twitter.com/Raiklin
Seydel servers seized by US Army in Germany to do with Dominion F R A U D:
https://conservativechoicecampaign.co...
Deutsche Bank calls for "working at home tax":
https://thehill.com/changing-america/...
To find out about your local rally on 11/14:
Https://www.stopthesteal.us
To follow the DC MMM:
Https://www.stopthestealcaravan.com
Https://www.twitter.com/ali
The Noveto Soundbeamer 1.0 delivers sound directly to your head:
https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2020...
Please listen to Catherine Austin Fitts interview with DJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sW3T...
Please subscribe to https://www.solari.com
RDS video with some info on Sey del:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyTDS...
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Thank you for taking action and for supporting the channel! WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Palooza! Wherever you are, 6pm, pray to stop the blue coup!
91.9K subscribers
11/13/2020: Massive MAGA March in DC tomorrow! Meanwhile, Seydel servers seized in Germany to do with Election tampering in USA and Deutsche Bank calling for work at home daily tax!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Please see the real way the Election will be called:
Https://www.twitter.com/Raiklin
Seydel servers seized by US Army in Germany to do with Dominion F R A U D:
https://conservativechoicecampaign.co...
Deutsche Bank calls for "working at home tax":
https://thehill.com/changing-america/...
To find out about your local rally on 11/14:
Https://www.stopthesteal.us
To follow the DC MMM:
Https://www.stopthestealcaravan.com
Https://www.twitter.com/ali
The Noveto Soundbeamer 1.0 delivers sound directly to your head:
https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2020...
Please listen to Catherine Austin Fitts interview with DJ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sW3T...
Please subscribe to https://www.solari.com
RDS video with some info on Sey del:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyTDS...
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Thank you for taking action and for supporting the channel! WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Palooza! Wherever you are, 6pm, pray to stop the blue coup!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.