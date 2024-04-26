Create New Account
"Our Future At Stake" - Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Rule Out Serving as Trump's VP
Published Friday

"Our Future At Stake" - Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Rule Out Serving as Trump's VP.   In this episode of the PBD Podcast, Tulsi dives into recent polling data that positions her as a leading contender for the role of Trump's VP. She not only ponders the implications of these findings but also tackles a question posed by PBD: Why did she depart from the Democratic Party and align herself with this new direction?



