"Our Future At Stake" - Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Rule Out Serving as Trump's VP. In this episode of the PBD Podcast, Tulsi dives into recent polling data that positions her as a leading contender for the role of Trump's VP. She not only ponders the implications of these findings but also tackles a question posed by PBD: Why did she depart from the Democratic Party and align herself with this new direction?
