3/23/24 Bulger Alive! Trump Truth S IPO, Moscow Attack, Trans-Spies!

3/23/24: Whitey Bulger proof of life hits the news today, as Moscow Concert Venue mass shooting appears to be "Ukraine" proxy attack and Trump prevails in the 9th inning with Truth Social merger and IPO to provide $3.5 billion in stock assets....And much more!





White Bulger Alive:

https://gottruthonsecretcourts.com/whiteys-back

https://nypost.com/2022/04/14/hunter-biden-laptop-connects-whitey-bulger-nephew-to-china-dealings/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11950551/Mobsters-nephew-ties-China-visited-White-House-Obama-Biden-vice-president.html





25 Republicans vote with Dems to Pass the 1.2T$ Deep Swamp Bus! Turf them out!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/emerald-robinson-what-mike-gallagher-uniparty-are-plotting/





Gallagher/Buck/Uniparty plot to end House GOP Majority:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/emerald-robinson-what-mike-gallagher-uniparty-are-plotting/

Demand Gallagher be expelled before his resignation date in order for WI to hold an emergency election to fill the seat with another GOP candidate!





Trump's 9th Inning Win: Truth Social IPO:

https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/investors-greenlight-trumps-6-billion-social-media-deal-2024-03-22/





Putin: Moscow Attackers were apprehended near Ukraine Border:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/vladimir-putin-speaks-country-following-crocus-city-hall/





NATO/Romania demands return of Gold:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-21-medvedev-slams-brussels-demand-russia-return-gold.html





AMLO chosen successor Sheinbaum:

https://pulsenewsmexico.com/2021/10/07/claudia-and-xxxxx/





OR using water rights claims to shut down small farms:

https://www.opb.org/article/2024/03/13/oregon-enforces-water-rights-small-farmers-feel-consequences/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unOXcKigSuY





President Trump Awesome Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=ERa9Ftc0yeM





