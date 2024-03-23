3/23/24 Bulger Alive! Trump Truth S IPO, Moscow Attack, Trans-Spies!

3/23/24: Whitey Bulger proof of life hits the news today, as Moscow Concert Venue mass shooting appears to be "Ukraine" proxy attack and Trump prevails in the 9th inning with Truth Social merger and IPO to provide $3.5 billion in stock assets....And much more!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
White Bulger Alive:
https://gottruthonsecretcourts.com/whiteys-back
https://nypost.com/2022/04/14/hunter-biden-laptop-connects-whitey-bulger-nephew-to-china-dealings/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11950551/Mobsters-nephew-ties-China-visited-White-House-Obama-Biden-vice-president.html
25 Republicans vote with Dems to Pass the 1.2T$ Deep Swamp Bus! Turf them out!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/emerald-robinson-what-mike-gallagher-uniparty-are-plotting/
Gallagher/Buck/Uniparty plot to end House GOP Majority:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/emerald-robinson-what-mike-gallagher-uniparty-are-plotting/
TAKE ACTION! Demand Gallagher be expelled before his resignation date in order for WI to hold an emergency election to fill the seat with another GOP candidate! Call your Rep! 202-225-3121
Trump's 9th Inning Win: Truth Social IPO:
https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/investors-greenlight-trumps-6-billion-social-media-deal-2024-03-22/
Putin: Moscow Attackers were apprehended near Ukraine Border:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/vladimir-putin-speaks-country-following-crocus-city-hall/
NATO/Romania demands return of Gold:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-03-21-medvedev-slams-brussels-demand-russia-return-gold.html
AMLO chosen successor Sheinbaum:
https://pulsenewsmexico.com/2021/10/07/claudia-and-xxxxx/
OR using water rights claims to shut down small farms:
https://www.opb.org/article/2024/03/13/oregon-enforces-water-rights-small-farmers-feel-consequences/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unOXcKigSuY
President Trump Awesome Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watchv=ERa9Ftc0yeM
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime! Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.