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2021-07-16 UCO/Dan Wowak - 3 Knots An Outdoorsman Should Know - 1) Bowline 2) Straight lash 3) Trucker's hitch
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259 views • August 25, 2021
Credit to UCO / Dan Wowak. Mirrored from UCO channel: https://youtu.be/FmpSOLnJ-With thousands of knots it’s tough to decide what ones are important to know.
Bowline, straight lash & trucker's hitch.
Someone on a sailboat is going to answer much differently than someone who is climbing a mountain. Luckily, the knots used when camping work perfect for tasks around the house.
Maybe its typing down a Christmas tree to the roof of a car or making a rope leash for your best friend Fido the Dog these three knots are sure to be winners.
Bowline, straight lash & trucker's hitch.
Someone on a sailboat is going to answer much differently than someone who is climbing a mountain. Luckily, the knots used when camping work perfect for tasks around the house.
Maybe its typing down a Christmas tree to the roof of a car or making a rope leash for your best friend Fido the Dog these three knots are sure to be winners.
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