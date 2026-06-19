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[singer A]
Deep in the dark where the cold metal grows
A heartbeat of iron that everyone knows
The weight of the lattice, the turning of gears
We build the foundations to conquer the fears
But shadows are shifting, the glass starts to gleam
A spark in the engine, a crack in the dream
The cables are tensioning, ready to strain
We rise from the valley of rust and the rain
Look up to the border where shadows defy...
We blast through the iron! We break to the sky!
An endless horizon where eagles can fly!
Leave the cold steel and the smoke far behind
Out on the wind where the world is refined!
Steel Horizon
[singer B]
The clouds form an ocean of silver and gold
A story of freedom that’s waiting, untold
The metal reflects what the heavens provide
The power of grounding with starlight inside
We are the architects, balancing force
The cables are tensioning, ready to strain
No longer held down by the weight of the chain
Look up to the border where shadows defy...
We blast through the iron! We break to the sky!
An endless horizon where eagles can fly!
Leave the cold steel and the smoke far behind
Out on the wind where the world is refined!
Steel Horizon
Cold steel... met the light.
Heavy stone... took to flight.
What was bound to the earth...
Finds its mechanical rebirth.
We blast through the iron! We break to the sky!
An endless horizon where eagles can fly!
Leave the cold steel and the smoke far behind
Out on the wind where the world is refined!
Steel Horizon
Iron and sky...
The machine meets the light...