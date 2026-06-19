[singer A]

Deep in the dark where the cold metal grows

A heartbeat of iron that everyone knows

The weight of the lattice, the turning of gears

We build the foundations to conquer the fears

But shadows are shifting, the glass starts to gleam

A spark in the engine, a crack in the dream



The cables are tensioning, ready to strain

We rise from the valley of rust and the rain

Look up to the border where shadows defy...



We blast through the iron! We break to the sky!

An endless horizon where eagles can fly!

Leave the cold steel and the smoke far behind

Out on the wind where the world is refined!

Steel Horizon



[singer B]

The clouds form an ocean of silver and gold

A story of freedom that’s waiting, untold

The metal reflects what the heavens provide

The power of grounding with starlight inside

We are the architects, balancing force



The cables are tensioning, ready to strain

No longer held down by the weight of the chain

Look up to the border where shadows defy...



We blast through the iron! We break to the sky!

An endless horizon where eagles can fly!

Leave the cold steel and the smoke far behind

Out on the wind where the world is refined!

Steel Horizon



Cold steel... met the light.

Heavy stone... took to flight.

What was bound to the earth...

Finds its mechanical rebirth.



We blast through the iron! We break to the sky!

An endless horizon where eagles can fly!

Leave the cold steel and the smoke far behind

Out on the wind where the world is refined!

Steel Horizon



Iron and sky...

The machine meets the light...

