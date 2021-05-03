© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COULD VACCINES MAKE COVID-19 WORSE?
Follow
11
Share
Report
9839 views • May 03, 2021
COULD VACCINES MAKE COVID-19 WORSE?
More and more scientists are expressing their fears that the #Covid19 vaccines might do more harm than good. Dr. Andrew Read, who has been focusing on virus evolution, illustrates how vaccines have a history of making pathogens deadlier, specifically with Marek Disease in chickens. Are Covid vaccines evolution proof?
#VaccineEvolution #DrAndrewRead #GeertVandenBossche #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: May 3, 2021
More and more scientists are expressing their fears that the #Covid19 vaccines might do more harm than good. Dr. Andrew Read, who has been focusing on virus evolution, illustrates how vaccines have a history of making pathogens deadlier, specifically with Marek Disease in chickens. Are Covid vaccines evolution proof?
#VaccineEvolution #DrAndrewRead #GeertVandenBossche #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: May 3, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.