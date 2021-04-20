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China Adopts Bitcoin Launching the Hash Wars
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100 views • April 20, 2021
China Adopts Bitcoin Launching the Hash Wars
Max Keiser of https://www.swanbitcoin.com/Alex/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how China adopting the bitcoin digital currency will start the digital currency wars. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607e0ccd91c7423362101029
Max Keiser of https://www.swanbitcoin.com/Alex/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how China adopting the bitcoin digital currency will start the digital currency wars. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607e0ccd91c7423362101029
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