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Gates Rockefeller Funded DDCC:VS Certificate Of Vaccination! Wake Up Call 08-31-2021
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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Article Links:

https://canucklaw.ca/who-paper-on-vaccine-passport-implementation-specifications-funded-by-gates-rockefeller/

https://canucklaw.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WHO-Vaccine-Passport-Specifications-Guidelines.pdf

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/miss-california-mama-bear-carrie-prejean-boller-tells-school-board-were-done-asking-you-for-permission/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9924171/Washington-State-high-schools-faces-controversy-asking-students-wear-COVID-ankle-monitors.html

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