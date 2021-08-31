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Gates Rockefeller Funded DDCC:VS Certificate Of Vaccination! Wake Up Call 08-31-2021
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20 views • August 31, 2021
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We are just crazy conspiracy theorists right? Well once again it seems not to be the case for us. Spread this far and wide!
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Article Links:
https://canucklaw.ca/who-paper-on-vaccine-passport-implementation-specifications-funded-by-gates-rockefeller/
https://canucklaw.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WHO-Vaccine-Passport-Specifications-Guidelines.pdf
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/miss-california-mama-bear-carrie-prejean-boller-tells-school-board-were-done-asking-you-for-permission/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9924171/Washington-State-high-schools-faces-controversy-asking-students-wear-COVID-ankle-monitors.html
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https://i1.wp.com/canucklaw.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/who.vaxx_.passport.01.png?w=793&;ssl=1
We are just crazy conspiracy theorists right? Well once again it seems not to be the case for us. Spread this far and wide!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://canucklaw.ca/who-paper-on-vaccine-passport-implementation-specifications-funded-by-gates-rockefeller/
https://canucklaw.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WHO-Vaccine-Passport-Specifications-Guidelines.pdf
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/miss-california-mama-bear-carrie-prejean-boller-tells-school-board-were-done-asking-you-for-permission/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9924171/Washington-State-high-schools-faces-controversy-asking-students-wear-COVID-ankle-monitors.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/canucklaw.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/who.vaxx_.passport.01.png?w=793&;ssl=1
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