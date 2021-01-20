Dornier Do 335 Pfeil Arrow fastest piston engine fighter of WW2_480

The two-seater trainer version was called Ameisenbär ("anteater"). Only one Do 335 left in the world. I think that airplane is in the US somewhere at some museum. What makes the aircraft so fast is that they installed two propellers, in both ends.20 or 30 years after Germany surrendered their aviation industry was still producing gems. One was a prototype presented on a NATO procurement exhibition with the engines being VTOL but it was turned down and a few decades later when the patents had expired and it was risk free to copy British copied the concept and later the Americans. Better for the German industry to produce what fits their need than to being cuck betas and others slaves, handing over inventions for free but that is something that normal iq'ed understand. You can not have a commie polack with a fake PhD that cheats on election in charge. Why do polacks go to other countries when they are free of communism and they hate anyone but their own? Why do not french retards and latinamerican inbreeds stay in their own beloved shitholes if they are considering themselves being so smart? There is welfare to steal and possible to steal from their own shitholes.