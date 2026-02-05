Woke City Council Extorts Hotels for Housing ICE Agents – Protection Racket Exposed! FULL GANGSTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Minneapolis City Council just pulled the ultimate protection racket: Protesters trash hotels housing ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge, smash windows, cause chaos... then the Council swoops in and delays their liquor licenses unless they stop "vibing" with feds! "Nice hotel... shame if something happened to your profits." This is peak woke extortion – manufacture problems, blame victims, demand ideological tribute. City attorney warns it's lawsuit bait, but who cares when virtue is on the line? Is this governance or Goodfellas: Immigration Edition? DOJ, bring in The Untouchables! Watch the full rant breakdown exposing how sanctuary city politics turned City Hall into a mob front. Like, comment "Fuhgeddaboudit" if you're done with this BS, and subscribe for more unfiltered takes on government overreach!#Minneapolis #ICECrackdown #WokeMob #OperationMetroSurge #CityCouncilExposed #MafiaGovernment
#MinnesotaChaos #SanctuaryFail #WalzExposed #ICE #ImmigrationCrisis
