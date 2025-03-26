Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 29: Healing Generational Trauma | Curses Into Blessings

Generational trauma runs through families like a thread, tying everyone who is connected, together. It only takes one person to break the cycle; that person can be you. Some people don’t believe in generational curses, but it is just another word to explain what is happening in the spirit realm along with our physical bodies and minds. Some say "time heals everything," but time cannot overcome sin. If depression, mental illness, or loss, are a part of your family history, it takes love and sometimes spiritual warfare to overcome the darkness. Tonight my prayer is that you are given tools to break the chains put on you by past generations and be the generation that produces blessings going forward! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-29/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%