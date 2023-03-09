Jacob Chansley's Former Attorney Albert Watkins | Tucker Carlson J6 Tapes

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Jacob Chansley's Former Attorney Albert Watkins Joined Tucker Carlson To Discuss The New Footage Showing Chansley Being Led Through The Capitol By Police
Tucker: "Had you seen that clearly exculpatory tape of your client at trial?"
Albert: "No."