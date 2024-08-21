I Have Sinned | Why Is It Important to Confess Our Sins?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt sermon, the speaker emphasizes the goodness of God and our duty to praise Him. The sermon focuses on the importance of recognizing and confessing our sins, drawing on biblical examples from the book of Exodus. The story of Pharaoh acknowledging his sin after experiencing God's judgment is highlighted to illustrate the necessity of repentance. The speaker encourages listeners to share the word of God and concludes with a reminder of the universal need for God's grace.
00:00 Introduction and Thanksgiving
00:58 Gratitude for Partnership
01:49 Song Reflection: Only a Sinner Saved by Grace
03:00 Introduction to the Series: I Have Sinned
03:39 Pharaoh's Confession and God's Judgment
07:02 The Purpose of God's Deliverance
10:31 Pharaoh's Reluctance and Final Plea
12:29 Conclusion and Encouragement