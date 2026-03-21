An Empty Life

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It's a harsh reality discovering that the life long dreams you had and never accomplished are likely now too outdated and no longer realistic, and that it's too late in life to explore new dreams when the future is rapidly changing and life has passed you by because you spent you time in routines that did not include your dreams, and that window of opportunity may no longer exist. Now you have to come to grips with where you go from here and where you fit in ... and what you're going to do...