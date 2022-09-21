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Create Family Food Security Plan - Stephanie Taylor of LibrtiLearn
Vaccine Choice Canada
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25 views • September 21, 2022
This very timely interview replaced VCC’s Thursday Sept 15/22 “Open Discussion”. 
Stephanie Taylor is a business major turned homesteader who ditched corporate life to “LIVE LIFE”. In this interview she talks about the LibrtiLearn Premiere Workshop Series and her workshop entitled: The Simple Strategy to Create Your Family Food Security Plan.

Register to receive the recording for Sept 17th’s Food Security Workshop: https://members.librtilearn.com/go/wrkshp-fsp/wBuAsNavt4zTuXUU

********************************

Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance, Children’s Health Defense Canada, Canadian Frontline Nurses and Mama Bears Project. 

Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Children’s Health Defense Canada: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
Mama Bears Project: https://mamabearsproject.com/

Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization. 
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! 
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

You can find our videos on:

https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243

VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/


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vaccine choice canadastephanie taylorcreating food security
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy