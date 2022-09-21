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Create Family Food Security Plan - Stephanie Taylor of LibrtiLearn
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25 views • September 21, 2022
This very timely interview replaced VCC’s Thursday Sept 15/22 “Open Discussion”.
Stephanie Taylor is a business major turned homesteader who ditched corporate life to “LIVE LIFE”. In this interview she talks about the LibrtiLearn Premiere Workshop Series and her workshop entitled: The Simple Strategy to Create Your Family Food Security Plan.
Register to receive the recording for Sept 17th’s Food Security Workshop: https://members.librtilearn.com/go/wrkshp-fsp/wBuAsNavt4zTuXUU
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