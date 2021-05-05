ELANA FREELAND ON GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM AND OUR WEAPONIZED ENVIRONMENT

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Elana Freeland, MA
Her books:
Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth (2014)
Under An Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown (2018)
Sub Rosa America: A Deep State History series, 2nd Ed. 2018
Geoengineered Transhumanism: How the Environment Has Been Weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetics, & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology (to be published spring 2021)
Blog site: elanafreeland.com