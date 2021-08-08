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WHITE HOUSE CONSIDERS WITHHOLDING FUNDS TO FORCE VACCINATIONS
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640 views • August 08, 2021
South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace joins us to discuss why the White House is considering withholding funds in efforts to get more people vaccinated, and how this situation is different from past funds that were withheld.
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