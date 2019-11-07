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Google is a Drug Company and Censors Health News Pt. 2
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15992 views • November 07, 2019
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2019/11/08/google-censorship-buries-mercola.aspx?utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=Content_GoogleDrugCompany Google’s parent company Alphabet launched Calico and Verily Life Sciences – pharmaceutical companies engineering new drugs. Google changed its algorithms to lower rankings of natural health websites that it says contradict the medical consensus.
Mercola.com was one of many sites targeted by this change and drastically increased the visibility of WebMD and Healthline, advertising businesses both utilizes google ad services that promote drugs and junk food.
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Mercola.com was one of many sites targeted by this change and drastically increased the visibility of WebMD and Healthline, advertising businesses both utilizes google ad services that promote drugs and junk food.
Subscribe for the latest health news: https://bit.ly/2BOq7U8
Visit our website: https://bit.ly/3444Phh
Listen to our podcasts: https://bit.ly/2p96ljv
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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