Pcloud file storage - sample video from pcloud video folder

Published 2 months ago

This is the logo video that is in the video folder when you sign up to use  https://www.pcloud.com/ for file storage.

I am using this video as a first test of this website.  I want to see how the upload process works.  Before uploading this video, I tried 2 other videos.

I tried to upload a different video of a band called "The best of the Eagles", but that video file did not work.  The error message says "Media file is truncated.  Please check file integrity and your internet connection" .

http://bestoftheeagles.com/

I tried to use another video that does not have sound, and it says "Unsupported media file: missing audio track".

https://images.nightcafe.studio//jobs/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ--4CFXY.mp4

https://creator.nightcafe.studio/creation/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ

