Pcloud file storage - sample video from pcloud video folder

This is the logo video that is in the video folder when you sign up to use https://www.pcloud.com/ for file storage.
I am using this video as a first test of this website. I want to see how the upload process works. Before uploading this video, I tried 2 other videos.
I tried to upload a different video of a band called "The best of the Eagles", but that video file did not work. The error message says "Media file is truncated. Please check file integrity and your internet connection" .
http://bestoftheeagles.com/
I tried to use another video that does not have sound, and it says "Unsupported media file: missing audio track".
https://images.nightcafe.studio//jobs/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ--4CFXY.mp4
https://creator.nightcafe.studio/creation/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.