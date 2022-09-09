Pcloud file storage - sample video from pcloud video folder

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This is the logo video that is in the video folder when you sign up to use https://www.pcloud.com/ for file storage.
I am using this video as a first test of this website. I want to see how the upload process works. Before uploading this video, I tried 2 other videos.
I tried to upload a different video of a band called "The best of the Eagles", but that video file did not work. The error message says "Media file is truncated. Please check file integrity and your internet connection" .
http://bestoftheeagles.com/
I tried to use another video that does not have sound, and it says "Unsupported media file: missing audio track".
https://images.nightcafe.studio//jobs/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ--4CFXY.mp4
https://creator.nightcafe.studio/creation/W2SOLiEPfY2XnjrbqLaZ