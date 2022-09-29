Obama and Hillabeast behind the scenes with a concrete plan to destroy our Country.

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Can you believe how evil Obama and Hillabeast are ? Oh and don't forget that Obama is married to a Man. Big Mike with a Penis. They make such a cute couple don't they ? Oh and Hillabeast is married to Slick Willie. You know Slick - he was running the cocaine operations out of South American into the US . What a great guy Slick was. He played the sax, he was sooo cool. He even said he did not inhale and of course most American Sheeple believed him. Not me. I always knew he was a rat.