Obama and Hillabeast behind the scenes with a concrete plan to destroy our Country.
PatriotsCannabisCo
Can you believe how evil Obama and Hillabeast are ?  Oh and don't forget that Obama is married to a Man. Big Mike with a Penis.  They make such a cute couple don't they ?  Oh and Hillabeast is married to Slick Willie.  You know Slick - he was running the cocaine operations out of South American into the US .  What a great guy Slick was.  He played the sax, he was sooo cool.  He even said he did not inhale and of course most American Sheeple believed him.  Not me. I always knew he was a rat.

