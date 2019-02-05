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Episode 5 - 20190205 - Dove Canyon Plaza Rezone (pt. 2)
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1 view • July 04, 2020
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In this episode I do a recap of the open house that William Lyons home had with regard to Dove Canyon Plaza rezone. What they setup was not what anyone was expecting or wanting, so I cover what our next steps are as a community.
For those that want to read my heart attack story that I mention in the open, you can read it here:
http://www.thekompany.com/859-2/
In this episode I do a recap of the open house that William Lyons home had with regard to Dove Canyon Plaza rezone. What they setup was not what anyone was expecting or wanting, so I cover what our next steps are as a community.
For those that want to read my heart attack story that I mention in the open, you can read it here:
http://www.thekompany.com/859-2/
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