This Isn’t Anti-American. It's a Right and a Duty.

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“Alter or abolish” Despite those words in the Declaration of Independence, the establishment today would have you believe that any effort to resist their power is “anti-American.” But they have it backwards. On this episode - it’s the founders’ framework, the right to “provide new guards” - and when that rises to the level of duty.
Path to Liberty: May 6, 2026