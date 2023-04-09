https://gettr.com/post/p2dtq37ca6f

04/07/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On April 7th 2023, Nicole Tsai (@Nicole7749) from the New Federal State of China showed up on the John Fredericks Radio (@jfradioshow) of the Real America’s Voice (@RealAmVoice). She talked that in terms of Miles Guo's exposé 3 years ago, the CCP does have a long-term plan to destroy and take over the United States.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

2023年4月7日，新中国联邦的妮可 (@Nicole7749) 出现在Real Americas Voice电视网的“约翰·弗雷德里克电台”节目 (@jfradioshow)。她谈到，根据文贵先生3年前的爆料，中共确实有一个长期计划，要摧毁和接管美国。



