https://gettr.com/post/p2dtq37ca6f
04/07/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
On April 7th 2023, Nicole Tsai (@Nicole7749) from the New Federal State of China showed up on the John Fredericks Radio (@jfradioshow) of the Real America’s Voice (@RealAmVoice). She talked that in terms of Miles Guo's exposé 3 years ago, the CCP does have a long-term plan to destroy and take over the United States.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
2023年4月7日，新中国联邦的妮可 (@Nicole7749) 出现在Real Americas Voice电视网的“约翰·弗雷德里克电台”节目 (@jfradioshow)。她谈到，根据文贵先生3年前的爆料，中共确实有一个长期计划，要摧毁和接管美国。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.