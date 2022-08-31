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WARNING Turpentine Will Make Parasites Scatter!
So many times I have shared information and videos online about Turpentine (100% Pure Gums Spirits Of Turpentine) and using it to effectively eradicate parasites from a person's body when taking it internally, I get multiple responses from people saying it will make parasites scatter.
So is this statement true? Will taking Turpentine just make parasites scatter in your body when taking it instead of it fully killing them off and removing them from your body?
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