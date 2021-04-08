Truth Seeker, Code Breaker and Peace Maker Ole Dammegard - Episode 28 - Full Spectrum Universe

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Full Spectrum Universe
On This Episode we talk with Ole Dammegard who is know as a Truth Seeker, Code Breaker, Peace Maker. The recipient of the 2016 Prague Peace Prize. Ole has done some 500-1000 International interviews and is now considered somewhat of a world leading expert on false flag operations. He has accurately predicted (on International radio) 49 alleged terror attacks, up to 2 months before they occurred, and in addition stopped several planned massacres. Author of 4 books, including what has been named a Master Piece; Coup d’etat in Slow Motion, Part I-II..